Dr. Keith Heier, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Keith Heier, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Heier works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollton Office
    4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-1334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Broken Arm
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Dr Heier also "harvested" the tendon running to my big toe to replace the missing tendon to my ankle. He carefully explained that I wouldn't be able to point my big toe - it does bend up. It was a matter of which was more important to my mobility. No contest. Mine was major surgery - actually 7 surgeries on my left foot! (No trauma - genetic issues) He was very honest about the "major" issue and that full recovery would be up to a year. It was getting harder to function so I took the plunge. By the end of the year I was doing well and not having issues with balance. I even did mission work and went on a Safari in Tanzania! I am 75 by the way. Some of my friends have had to have corrective surgery (screws breaking, etc.)
    About Dr. Keith Heier, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821013020
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

