Dr. Keith Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Georgia Dermatology103 John Maddox Dr Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 235-7711
-
2
East Cobb Cardiology LLC100 Market Place Blvd Ste 300, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions
-
3
Southeast Dermatology Specialists15 Riverbend Dr SW Ste 120, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 235-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
I have been going to Dr. Harris for several years for treatment of a rare skin disease. He never stops searching for new and innovative ways to treat my symptoms. My skin is now blemish free and has healed nicely!
About Dr. Keith Harris, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922090224
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.