Dr. Keith Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Northwest Georgia Dermatology in Rome, GA with other offices in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Georgia Dermatology
    103 John Maddox Dr Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 235-7711
  2. 2
    East Cobb Cardiology LLC
    100 Market Place Blvd Ste 300, Cartersville, GA 30121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Southeast Dermatology Specialists
    15 Riverbend Dr SW Ste 120, Rome, GA 30161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 235-7711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Floyd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis

    Apr 28, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Harris for several years for treatment of a rare skin disease. He never stops searching for new and innovative ways to treat my symptoms. My skin is now blemish free and has healed nicely!
    — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Keith Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922090224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School

