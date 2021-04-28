Overview

Dr. Keith Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Northwest Georgia Dermatology in Rome, GA with other offices in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.