Dr. Keith Harris, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Keith Harris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center

Dr. Harris works at KEITH HARRIS, MD in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keith Harris, MD
    755 New York Ave Ste 435, Huntington, NY 11743

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
May 28, 2019
I’ve been going to Dr. Harris for almost ten years now and he is a very kind, compassionate, understanding man. He knows what he’s doing and you don’t feel rushed with him
— May 28, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Keith Harris, MD
About Dr. Keith Harris, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912043845
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Long Island Jewish Med Center
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keith Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harris works at KEITH HARRIS, MD in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

