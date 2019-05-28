Dr. Keith Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Harris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center
Locations
Keith Harris, MD755 New York Ave Ste 435, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 423-5534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Harris for almost ten years now and he is a very kind, compassionate, understanding man. He knows what he’s doing and you don’t feel rushed with him
About Dr. Keith Harris, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1912043845
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
