Dr. Keith Harmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Harmon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Somerset Urological Associates72 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 506-4797
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?
Have had check ups with Dr. Harmon for many years recently however had some more serious problems which required a hospital visit.
About Dr. Keith Harmon, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harmon speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
