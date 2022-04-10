Overview

Dr. Keith Harmon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Harmon works at RWJPE Somerset Urological Associates in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

