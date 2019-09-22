Overview

Dr. Keith Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.