Dr. Keith Gurnick, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Keith Gurnick, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Gurnick works at GURNICK PODIATRY in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gurnick Podiatry
    2080 Century Park E Ste 705, Los Angeles, CA 90067 (310) 553-7691

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 21, 2018
    Have been with Dr. Gurnick for over 25 years. He kept me running for a long time and took very good care of my feet.
    Gregory Glynn in West Hollywood, CA — Nov 21, 2018
    About Dr. Keith Gurnick, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    English, French
    1730129214
    Southern California Podiatric Medical Center
    California College of Podiatric Medicine
    UCLA
    Dr. Keith Gurnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurnick works at GURNICK PODIATRY in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gurnick’s profile.

    Dr. Gurnick has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

