Dr. Keith Guest, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (6)
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Guest, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center, Lexington Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Guest works at Senior Health Associates in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Columbia/Lexington Office
    2858 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 (803) 699-9073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Coastal Carolina Hospital
  Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
  Lexington Medical Center
  Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Ataxia
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Ataxia
Gait Abnormality
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia
Obesity
Rash
  Diarrhea
  Headache
  Polyuria
  Shingles
  Tremor
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Keith Guest, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1285630020
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Board Certifications
    Geriatric Medicine
