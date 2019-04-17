Dr. Keith Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
Keith Mark Gross MD Inc12550 Hesperia Rd Ste 218, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 951-9895
Keith M Gross MD Inc1900 Idaho St Ste 102, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (775) 753-9799
Keith Mark Gross MD Inc1113 Alta Ave Ste 200, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-1948
- 4 1810 1st St, Susanville, CA 96130 Directions (530) 257-7335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gross is the most caring Dr I have ever had....he takes the time to listen to me, and he is the best dermatologist I have ever been too. While other Dr's may have just brushed me off, he really cares about me and makes sure to get all the pre-mal out before it is cancer. He is the best Dr ever.
About Dr. Keith Gross, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952357188
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gross speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
