Overview

Dr. Keith Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Gross works at Victor Valley Dermatology in Victorville, CA with other offices in Elko, NV, Upland, CA and Susanville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.