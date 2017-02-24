Dr. Keith Gordey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Gordey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Gordey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Gordey works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 32 now and have been seeing him since I was a kid. After changing doctors contantly we found Dr.Gordey and I have been with him ever since.
About Dr. Keith Gordey, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
