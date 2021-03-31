Dr. Keith Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Golden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Golden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Golden works at
Locations
Wilmington Health1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On March 25 two of the three pacemaker (installed in mid 2019) leads had detached from their positions on my heart and I went into atrial fibrillation (BP 85/50, pulse 223). After my condition was stabilized at the ER, Dr. Golden scheduled me for surgery the day after I was admitted to Sacred Heart. He discussed the procedure he was going to follow with me and answered every question. He, his staff and the nursing unit (Towers, 7th floor) were compassionate and professional throughout. He performed the surgery the next day and I was released following his visit to my room the next day. Again his compassionate and professional manner came through at that time. I feel very well five days post op and look forward to my follow up appointment with him next week.
About Dr. Keith Golden, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316162902
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden works at
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.