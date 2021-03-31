Overview

Dr. Keith Golden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Golden works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.