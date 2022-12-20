See All Hand Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (136)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Glowacki works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road
    7858 Shrader Rd Ste 1, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-3443
  2. 2
    OrthoVirginia
    13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 419-6848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
De Quervain's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
De Quervain's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glowacki?

    Dec 20, 2022
    This was a great visit, very thorough, explained everything perfectly and answered all my questions. A great experience!
    Michael Moss — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glowacki to family and friends

    Dr. Glowacki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glowacki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD.

    About Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285600486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brown University School of Medicine|Brown University School of Medicine|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glowacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glowacki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glowacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glowacki has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glowacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Glowacki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glowacki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glowacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glowacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Glowacki, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.