Dr. Keith Garb, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Garb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Garb works at UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas in Calabasas, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas
    26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 876-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Hives
Ganglion Cyst
Fibromyalgia
Hives
Ganglion Cyst

Fibromyalgia
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Ganglion Cyst
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 01, 2020
Dr. Garb is an amazing Doctor he has great bed side manners. I have never had any problems with getting an appointment with him nor get a call back. He explains things to you and helps you to the fullest. He is the best doctor.
Amanda Haney — Sep 01, 2020
About Dr. Keith Garb, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740381177
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Va Sepulveda-Ucla|Va Wadsworth-Ucla
Residency
  • Va Wadsworth-Ucla
Internship
  • Va Wadsworth-Ucla
Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keith Garb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garb works at UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas in Calabasas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garb’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

