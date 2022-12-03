Dr. Keith Frank, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Frank, DO
Overview
Dr. Keith Frank, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon2009 Holton Rd, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions
-
2
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
-
3
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - South Haven749 Phillips St, South Haven, MI 49090 Directions
-
4
Spectrum Health8333 Felch St Ste 100, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
Great
About Dr. Keith Frank, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1609217165
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frank using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.