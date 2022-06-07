See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Manhattan Beach, CA
Dr. Keith Feder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Feder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Feder works at West Coast Center and Ortho Sgy in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Center and Ortho Sgy
    1200 Rosecrans Ave Ste 208, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 726-0750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Feder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821134123
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Feder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feder works at West Coast Center and Ortho Sgy in Manhattan Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feder’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Feder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

