Overview

Dr. Keith Elkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morgan, UT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Elkins works at Morgan Health Center in Morgan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.