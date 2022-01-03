Dr. Keith Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Edwards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Empire Neurology PC1182 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 203, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 785-1000
-
2
Empire Neurology1205 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 105, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 785-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr. Edwards is an AMAZING! Have been dealing with M.S. since 2001 Thank You!! Dr. Edwards goes were I cant. Happy New Year! Dr
About Dr. Keith Edwards, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1093718371
Education & Certifications
- University Vt College Med
- Boston City Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Williams College, Williamstown, Ma
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.