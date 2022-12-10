Overview

Dr. Keith Douglas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt U Sch Med and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Douglas works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN and Mt Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.