Dr. Keith Dillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Dillon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Dillon works at
Locations
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I used to see Dr Dillon in Santa Maria. Greatest Dr ever. Delivered my now 6yr old son and did his circumcision. I miss you Doc. I will call and schedule an appointment if I have to go all the way to Burbank just to do so! The Dr that took over your patients was awful and I have not had a check up since.... :( I can't find a doctor I trust. I'm glad I looked you up!
About Dr. Keith Dillon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillon works at
Dr. Dillon speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.