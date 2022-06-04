Dr. Dietrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Dietrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Dietrick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL.
Dr. Dietrick works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Care S FL2585 S State Road 7 Ste 110, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-8655
Comprehensive Pain Care of South Florida LLC4560 Lantana Rd Ste 110, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 795-8655
Palms Wellington Surgical Center460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 792-7333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Dietrick has a great personality to go along with his medical knowledge and ability. He won’t disappoint you!
About Dr. Keith Dietrick, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietrick has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrick.
