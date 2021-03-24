Dr. Desrochers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Clara Medical Group PC10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1450, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (833) 334-6393
- 2 180 SUTTER ST, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (415) 349-0850
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desrochers?
I had a wonderful experience with the doctor and the Forward team in Century City. Although the booking of the initial, in-person visit was a bit challenging during COVID (took approximately 2 weeks), the quality of service was exceptional, and all my questions and concerns were answered. The follow-up visits, online and in-person, have been timely, informative, and pleasant. My interactions with clinicians and support staff through the app and email are also professional and cordial. At present, I am looking forward to review the results from genetic report to adjust my nutrition plan with Dr. Des Rochers.
About Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
