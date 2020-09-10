Overview

Dr. Keith Coombs, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Coombs works at Las Cruces Orthodontics in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.