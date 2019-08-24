See All Otolaryngologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Keith Clark, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Keith Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Clark works at Oklahoma City ENT Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Polyp, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oklahoma City ENT Clinic
    535 NW 9th St Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 272-6027
    Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC
    1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 272-7000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vocal Cord Polyp
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Vocal Cord Polyp
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)

  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Keith Clark, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1376506642
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Oklahoma City ENT Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Vocal Cord Polyp, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

