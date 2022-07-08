Overview

Dr. Keith Chumley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Chumley works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.