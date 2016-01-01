Dr. Keith Choate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Choate, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Choate, MD is a dermatologist in New Haven, CT. He currently practices at Yale Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Yale Dermatology Associates2 Church St S Ste 305 Fl 3, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Keith Choate, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609058080
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choate has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Choate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choate.
