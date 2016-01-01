See All Periodontists in Berkeley, CA
Periodontics
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Keith Chertok, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Berkeley, CA. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|UCSF.

Dr. Chertok works at Keith R Chertok DDS Periodontics in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keith R Chertok DDS Periodontics
    2620 Ashby Ave Ste 201, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 244-2906

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Keith Chertok, DDS

    • Periodontics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427077973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University / College of Dentistry|UCSF
    Medical Education

