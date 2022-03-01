See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Dora, FL
Dr. Keith Charles, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Charles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Charles works at Mid Florida Eye Center in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL, Summerfield, FL and Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Florida Eye Center - Mount Dora
    17560 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
  2. 2
    Mid Florida Eye Center-Leesburg
    600 N 14th St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
  3. 3
    Mid Florida Eye Center - Summerfield
    17556 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
  4. 4
    Mid Florida Eye Center- Wildwood
    5743 Williamsburg Ln, Wildwood, FL 34785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
  5. 5
    Champaign Dental Group
    17650 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
  6. 6
    Mid Florida Surgery Center - Mount Dora
    17564 US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
  7. 7
    Surgery Center of the Villages LLC
    17560 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Congenital Aphakia Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty Seeing at Night Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pupil Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Essential Iris Atrophy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iris Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomalacia Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Map-Dot-Fingerprint Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Marcus-Gunn Pupillary Sign Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Multiple Pterygium Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nonreactive Pupils Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pupil Disorders Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Sees Haloes Around Lights Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Keith Charles, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255334389
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charles has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

