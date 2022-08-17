Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Keith C. Chang MD Pllc217 Grand St Ste 302, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 885-7350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
The office staffs were efficient and polite. Saw a lady Dr at the practice. She was great and patient in addressing my concerns.
About Dr. Keith Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1588703995
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.