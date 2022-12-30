Dr. Keith Card, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Card is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Card, DPM
Overview
Dr. Keith Card, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Card works at
Locations
-
1
Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic Clin973 Mica Dr Ste 201, Carson City, NV 89705 Directions (775) 783-6190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Roger Rogalski MD Chtd2874 N Carson St Ste 105, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (775) 783-6190
-
3
Tahoe Fracture and Orthopedic Medical Clinic Inc.1520 Virginia Ranch Rd Ste 101B, Gardnerville, NV 89410 Directions (775) 782-2442
-
4
James J Lynch MD Ltd1749 N Stewart St Ste 50, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (775) 348-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Card?
I saw Dr. Card for diabetic foot care. He checked my feet, trimmed the nails and asked about any problems I had experienced in the past 4 months. I talked to him about particularly dry skin and we discussed the best home treatment for the next four months. He has been my doctor since I moved to Nevada 15 months go and he always takes time to discuss my treatment and answer my questions.
About Dr. Keith Card, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598818296
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Card has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Card accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Card has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Card works at
Dr. Card has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Card on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Card. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Card.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Card, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Card appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.