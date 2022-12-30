See All Podiatrists in Carson City, NV
Dr. Keith Card, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Card, DPM

Podiatry
5 (83)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Keith Card, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Card works at Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic Clin in Carson City, NV with other offices in Gardnerville, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joel Berman, DPM
Dr. Joel Berman, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM
Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic Clin
    973 Mica Dr Ste 201, Carson City, NV 89705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 783-6190
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Roger Rogalski MD Chtd
    2874 N Carson St Ste 105, Carson City, NV 89706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 783-6190
  3. 3
    Tahoe Fracture and Orthopedic Medical Clinic Inc.
    1520 Virginia Ranch Rd Ste 101B, Gardnerville, NV 89410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 782-2442
  4. 4
    James J Lynch MD Ltd
    1749 N Stewart St Ste 50, Carson City, NV 89706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 348-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Card?

    Dec 30, 2022
    I saw Dr. Card for diabetic foot care. He checked my feet, trimmed the nails and asked about any problems I had experienced in the past 4 months. I talked to him about particularly dry skin and we discussed the best home treatment for the next four months. He has been my doctor since I moved to Nevada 15 months go and he always takes time to discuss my treatment and answer my questions.
    — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Card, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Card, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Card to family and friends

    Dr. Card's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Card

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Card, DPM.

    About Dr. Keith Card, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598818296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Card, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Card is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Card has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Card has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Card has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Card on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Card. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Card.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Card, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Card appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Card, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.