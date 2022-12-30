Overview

Dr. Keith Card, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Card works at Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic Clin in Carson City, NV with other offices in Gardnerville, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.