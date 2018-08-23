Dr. Keith Capone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Capone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Capone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital, Ochsner Baptist and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Capone works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Vista Pediatrics6517 Spanish Fort Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (985) 674-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital
- Ochsner Baptist
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capone?
Dr. Capone is very knowledgeable and possesses an excellent bedside manner. When he exits the exam room, you will feel confident and well informed on his prognosis. Dr. Capone is working on his second generation of patients within my entire family. We've been very fortunate to have him.
About Dr. Keith Capone, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1467523050
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital of New Orleans
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capone works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Capone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.