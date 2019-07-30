Dr. Keith Cangelosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cangelosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Cangelosi, MD
Dr. Keith Cangelosi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and AVALA Hospital.
McComiskey & Cangelosi604 W 13th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- AVALA Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Cangelosi?
Excellent Ophthalmologist, My family has been patients of Dr. Cangelosi for 15+ years. We travel over 60 miles to his office since he relocated his practice to Covington. Professional, I would rate Dr Keith Cangelosi at the Very Top Level of his Profession.
About Dr. Keith Cangelosi, MD
- 40 years of experience
- LSU Eye Ctr
- Charity Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
