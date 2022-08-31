Dr. Keith Burwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Burwell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Burwell, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis Specialists Ltd1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 1200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6524
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This provider is genuinely caring and you can tell he is doing the best he can with a full schedule! . He actually listens to what you have to say and is very knowledgeable. He spent enough time with me to hear me out for my initial visit. The only issue that I would bring up, (that isn’t provider related, but more office related) is that the front office lost my new patient paperwork that I took my time to fill out and mail back one month prior to my appt. The FOA’s also seemed “irritated” and overwhelmed. But other than that, the provider was great, empathic and time efficient. I would recommend leaving a few “same day” slots available for people who might need to come in sooner than later. It’s extremely hard to get an appt.
About Dr. Keith Burwell, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1215298716
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burwell has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burwell.
