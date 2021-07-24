Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Brookenthal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center Encino5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 202, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 789-9449
-
2
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-8500
-
3
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
-
4
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brookenthal?
He saved our sons life. I will always recommend him to people I know
About Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1437118163
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brookenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brookenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brookenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brookenthal works at
Dr. Brookenthal speaks Armenian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brookenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brookenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.