Overview

Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Brookenthal works at Primary Care Sports Medicine in Encino, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA, Tarzana, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.