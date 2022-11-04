Dr. Keith Brill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Brill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Brill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brill works at
Locations
Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 613-5896Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 706-5120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brill seems to talk fast and is always rushing, but that's just him; he is a fast-paced, multi-tasking dr. He has taken his time when needed and answers any questions or concerns I have. He makes me feel comfortable when he can tell I'm nervous about something. When things are easy and normal, yes, he moves on quickly, but when it's time for concern or something needs more attention, he takes the time. I think he is an excellent Doctor/Surgeon.
About Dr. Keith Brill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598764771
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brill works at
Dr. Brill has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brill.
