Overview

Dr. Keith Brill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Brill works at Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 613-5896
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 706-5120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Brill seems to talk fast and is always rushing, but that's just him; he is a fast-paced, multi-tasking dr. He has taken his time when needed and answers any questions or concerns I have. He makes me feel comfortable when he can tell I'm nervous about something. When things are easy and normal, yes, he moves on quickly, but when it's time for concern or something needs more attention, he takes the time. I think he is an excellent Doctor/Surgeon.
    Photo: Dr. Keith Brill, MD
    About Dr. Keith Brill, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1598764771
    Education & Certifications

    Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    University Of Miami School Of Medicine
