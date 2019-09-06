Overview

Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Brightbill II works at Medical Center Hospitalists in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.