Dr. Keith Bridwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Bridwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Bridwell works at
Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
- 2 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In 2001 Dr. Bridwell performed two operations on me, posterior and anterior fusions. I was sixty three at the time. Subsequently I have been able to live a normal active life and I credit Dr. Bridwell with almost twenty years of active life since the surgery.
About Dr. Keith Bridwell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridwell works at
