Dr. Keith Brecher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Brecher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Brecher works at
Locations
Neurohealth227 Centerville Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Afternoon appointment and there was almost no wait to be seen by Dr. Brecher. He was very thorough in explaining my husband's diagnosis and prognosis. He listened and made us feel at ease about my husband's condition.
About Dr. Keith Brecher, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brecher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brecher has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brecher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brecher speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Brecher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brecher.
