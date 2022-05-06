Overview

Dr. Keith Bornstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macomb, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Bornstein works at Cornerstone - Romeo Plank Medical Center in Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.