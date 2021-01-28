Overview

Dr. Keith Boone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boone works at CFMG-ADVANCED LAPAROSCOPIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATION in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.