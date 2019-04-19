See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Cardiology
Dr. Keith Boman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Boman works at Wellhealth Quality Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Keith G. Boman, M.D., LTD
    Keith G. Boman, M.D., LTD
601 S Rancho Dr Ste D28, Las Vegas, NV 89106
(702) 383-0677
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Heart Palpitations
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Palpitations
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

    Apr 19, 2019
    Dr. Boman's bedside manner isn't the best--I've learned to cut the chitchat and just listen; but he knows his stuff and is passionate about his work. I trust his judgment implicitly. His staff is courteous and attentive. If you can lower your expectations for a warm and fuzzy experience with him and see how involved he is in your health, you'll see that he does care. I wish he could be my father's primary care physician as well. Yes, I think he is that good!
    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1093719338
    • La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
