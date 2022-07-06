See All Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Keith Blum, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Keith Blum, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Blum works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Neurosurgery Associates PC
    7271 W Sahara Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 403-6388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Contusion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Dandy-Walker Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Diseases Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Macrocephaly Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Blum installed a shunt on this 74 year old June 20, 2022. I have hydrocephalus (NPH) and had significant gait & cognitive difficulties. Since surgery my walking has greatly improved & cognitively I am getting better! Dr. Blum is a great surgeon & has a wonderful personality too. I owe him for my vast health improvement! I also would highly recommend him!??
    Thomas Ree — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Blum, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558417345
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Hospital
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Botsford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

