Overview

Dr. Keith Blum, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Blum works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.