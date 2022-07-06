Dr. Keith Blum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Blum, DO
Overview
Dr. Keith Blum, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Las Vegas Neurosurgery Associates PC7271 W Sahara Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (888) 403-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blum installed a shunt on this 74 year old June 20, 2022. I have hydrocephalus (NPH) and had significant gait & cognitive difficulties. Since surgery my walking has greatly improved & cognitively I am getting better! Dr. Blum is a great surgeon & has a wonderful personality too. I owe him for my vast health improvement! I also would highly recommend him!??
About Dr. Keith Blum, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Botsford Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
