Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Blackwell works at
Locations
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had over 30 visits with Dr. Keith Blackwell. I had stage 5 moribund tongue cancer. I needed to undergo a hemiglossectomy. A frightening diagnosis. Dr. Keith is both a surgeon, and an accomplished artist who cleans up the surgery and makes you look beautiful. Dr Keith is loving caring sensitive easy to approach & communicate with. I had two more surgeries performed by Dr. Keith. Both done well and involved very complicated procedures. Dr. Blackwell has a warm caring bedside manner, and he explains every detail in simple terms to a layman. I call him Dr. Ichiban. Japanese for the BEST. The third surgery involved breaking my lower jaw and replacing my jaw with my left fibula after breaking it into three parts to heal and unify. I lost all of my lower teeth in the process, and I will be having implants put into my mouth at UCLA soon. I have referred 15 patients, and taken them to dinner to comfort them. One was Steve Wynn's sister the gaming mogul. Dr. Keith has a huge following.
About Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1669496964
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blackwell works at
Dr. Blackwell has seen patients for Laryngitis, Dysphagia, Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face and and Jaw, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.