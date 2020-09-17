Dr. Keith Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Black, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Black works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedar Sinai Medical Center NSG8631 W 3rd St # 800E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7900
- 2 127 S San Vicente Blvd # A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
Dr Black performed my surgery on 9/3/20. I have been diagnosed with grade 3 anaplastic astrocytoma. He was wonderful. We are scheduled for a 2nd surgery in December in case of any recurrence. I feel so blessed/fortunate to have him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Keith Black, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1841284460
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.