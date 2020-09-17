See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Keith Black, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Black, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Black works at Cedar Sinai Medical Center NSG in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Sinai Medical Center NSG
    8631 W 3rd St # 800E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-7900
  2. 2
    127 S San Vicente Blvd # A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Cancer

Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Keith Black, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1841284460
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Univ of MI Med Sch
Undergraduate School
  University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Board Certifications
  Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keith Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Black works at Cedar Sinai Medical Center NSG in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

Dr. Black has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

