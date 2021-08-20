Dr. Keith Berner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Berner, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Berner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 112 W Center St Ste 200, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Directions (479) 935-3076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I always felt in a safe and welcoming environment with Berner. He helped me so much in one year compared to almost 2 years with a therapist. His dad jokes are also funny. He always tried his best to sympathize with my situation and tried to make me comfortable knowing I’m prone to panic attacks. I would and have recommended him to friends especially with his funny, friendly, kind nature. He gives respect as you give respect.
About Dr. Keith Berner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Berner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.