Dr. Keith Berman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Berman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Berman works at Aesthetic Physicians of Massachusetts PC in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aesthetic Physicians of Massachusetts PC
    369 Lexington Ave Ste 10T, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 870-9237
    Staten Island SurgiCenter
    1055 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 351-0654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 12, 2021
i had a breast reduction in the early year 2000 i was so happy with my results but years later i put on weight and my breast grew again i am thinking of having another reduction and i would go to dr berman again for sure
Patricia Bellavigna — Aug 12, 2021
About Dr. Keith Berman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1811046444
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St. Luke`S-Roosevelt Hospital Center
Internship
  • St Luke Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Medical Education
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keith Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

