Dr. Keith Berkle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Berkle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Berkle works at
Locations
Virginia Women's Center - St Francis13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 373-6337Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump12129 Graham Meadows Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 429-1159Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berklee was the easiest person to talk to. All that anxiety of visiting the Dr. where I forget everything I wanted to say or ask was gone with him. I literally drove from Roanoke VA to Midlothian for my visits, even through my first pregnancy. I would still, but we moved and Indiana is too far away. He is THE BEST Dr. you will ever have.
About Dr. Keith Berkle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346457553
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Blackstone Family Practice Center|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkle has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.