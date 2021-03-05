Dr. Keith Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Berger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Center For Health and Cancer Prevention1301 First Colonial Rd Ste 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 412-4919
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My third visit with Dr. Berger. All went well as expected. After discussing problems I was having with my Oncology practice not providing adequate information to me on my cancer treatment. Dr. Berger interceded and I was promptly by VOA and was provided with all updated treatment information. Thank you so much.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225012966
- Yale Med Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Harvard
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
