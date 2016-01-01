Dr. Benbenisty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Benbenisty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Benbenisty, MD is a dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. He currently practices at Associates In Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Benbenisty is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Associates in Dermatology8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 936-5425
Associates in Dermatology14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-1909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Keith Benbenisty, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- Male
- 1265495782
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benbenisty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benbenisty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benbenisty has seen patients for Dermatitis, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benbenisty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benbenisty speaks French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Benbenisty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benbenisty.
