Dr. Keith Beiermeister, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Beiermeister, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
San Diego Colon Rectal Surgeons9834 Genesee Ave Ste 201, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beirermeister is on of the is the best in every way. His bed side manner is unparalleled. I recommend him for your colon surgery. He is very nice and treats his patients as best friends. I give him five stars.
About Dr. Keith Beiermeister, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beiermeister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beiermeister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beiermeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beiermeister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beiermeister.
