Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (171)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera St. Benedict Health Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Osceola Community Hospital, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Prairie Lakes Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, Sanford Vermillion Hospital and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.

Dr. Baumgarten works at Meyer Orthodontics in Madison, SD with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madison, SD Outreach - Madison Regional Health System
    323 SW 10th St, Madison, SD 57042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 331-5890
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD
    810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 331-5890
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Madison, SD Outreach - Madison Chiropractic Center Building
    732 S WASHINGTON AVE, Madison, SD 57042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 331-5890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Avera St. Benedict Health Center
  • Lakes Regional Healthcare
  • Murray County Medical Center
  • Osceola Community Hospital
  • Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera
  • Prairie Lakes Hospital
  • Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
  • Sanford Vermillion Hospital
  • Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avera
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midlands Choice
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • SelectCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 171 ratings
    Patient Ratings (171)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr Baumgarten
    Robb Harrington — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD
    About Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467474452
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hosp for Special Surg NY Hosp
    Internship
    • Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baumgarten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baumgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baumgarten has seen patients for Joint Pain and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumgarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    171 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgarten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

