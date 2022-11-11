Overview

Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera St. Benedict Health Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Osceola Community Hospital, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Prairie Lakes Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, Sanford Vermillion Hospital and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.



Dr. Baumgarten works at Meyer Orthodontics in Madison, SD with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.