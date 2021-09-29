Dr. Keith Scarfo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarfo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Scarfo, DO
Overview
Dr. Keith Scarfo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Scarfo works at
Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ri Vascular Institute690 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarfo?
I had the best experience with this dr would never change to another dr. This office has helped me and still helping me. I personally think this dr and his staff are awesome if I could give them a 100 stars instead of a five star I definitely would.
About Dr. Keith Scarfo, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1003012014
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarfo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarfo accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarfo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarfo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarfo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarfo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarfo.
